SAD calls core committee meet amid game of nerves with BJP on pact

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, March 18
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will hold a crucial meeting of its core committee on March 22 to discuss strategy for the Lok Sabha elections even as the party and its former ally BJP have been playing a waiting game on the possibility of a tie-up.
Insiders say both are expecting the other to blink first to extract maximum gains from the alliance. Sources in the SAD and the BJP say the tie-up flip-flop last month had led to a game of nerves, and that the party that blinks first may lose the upper hand.
Crucial Brainstorming on March 22
- SAD will hold core committee meeting on March 22 to discuss Lok Sabha poll strategy
- Cong top guns who joined BJP want a tie-up; traditional leaders have reservations
- The farmer agitation, too, has hampered the alliance talks
The pact hinges on a number of factors, the most important being that both parties want to showcase a “communal brotherhood” through the coming together of Hindu-dominated BJP and Sikh-dominated SAD. The alliance supporters in the two parties argue that they should come together to defeat their common foe AAP, having 92 MLAs in the 117-member Assembly.
Sources say though the RSS is “strongly opposed” to the tie-up, the parties would have come together much earlier had the Congress and AAP stitched an alliance. Top Congress leaders who switched to the BJP, including Capt Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur and Sunil Jakhar, are learnt to be in favour of the alliance with the SAD even as traditional BJP leaders have their reservations.
Leaders privy to the talks say the BJP wants a bigger share of seats this time — six out of 13, leaving Akalis with six as the ticket for Sangrur has been “committed” to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s family. Dhindsa, enjoying good rapport with top BJP leaders too, has merged his SAD (Sanyukt) with the Akali Dal.
The SAD meeting holds significance as spokesperson Daljeet Cheema announced it on social media today, four days in advance, against the usual practice of a day earlier. Cheema said this was done to ensure leaders get ample time to plan their schedule during the election season.
