 Punjab: ‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab: ‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Punjab: ‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Punjab: ‘Schools of Eminence’ grapple with staff crunch, operational challenges

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 17

Modelled after Delhi’s Schools of Specialised Excellence, the Punjab government launched the ‘Schools of Eminence’ (SoEs) project in the state in January of the previous year. With a focus on improving education for grades IX to XII, the initiative aimed to upgrade 117 government schools across 23 districts. Yet, despite 15 months having elapsed since the transition to SOEs, there persists uncertainty among teachers, students, and parents regarding their efficacy.

Pupil count low

A visit to one of the Schools of Eminence in Jalandhar revealed that despite the school has been converted to SoE, the students (who were studying here prior to its conversion), and the SoE students were sharing classrooms, albeit wearing different uniforms. It was discovered that due to the lower number of SoE students and staff shortage, no separate section was formed.

140 POSTS VACANT

  • A total of 140 posts, including positions for master cadre, lecturers, physical education teacher, lab assistants and vocational education staff are lying vacant in various SoEs
  • These vacancies are spread across various districts — Tarn Taran, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Phagwara, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Mansa, Jalandhar and Malerkotla
  • Additionally, there are 18 vacancies for class IV employees in these schools

Furthermore, a total of 140 posts, including positions for master cadre, lecturers, DPE, lab assistants, and vocational education staff are lying vacant in various SoEs. These vacancies are spread across various districts — Khadur Sahib (Tarn Taran), Mandaur (Patiala), Millerganj (Dholewal), Gurdaspur, Phagwara, Kartarpur, Bhunerheri (Patiala), Jandiala Guru Girls School, Dasuya, Dirba (Sangrur), Tanda (Hoshiarpur), Batala, Samana (Patiala), Boha (Mansa), Lambi, Bhargo Camp (Jalandhar), Nakodar, Doraha, Hargobindpur Sahib (Gurdaspur), and Malerkotla. Additionally, there are 18 vacancies for class IV employees.

According to sources within the Education Department, no major changes have been brought in a number of SoEs across the state so far, leaving principals and staff uncertain about the availability of essential facilities and the future of middle-class students in such schools.

A visit to one of the SoEs in Jalandhar revealed that despite the school has been converted to SoE, the students (who were studying here prior to its conversion to SoE), and the SoE students were sharing classrooms, albeit wearing different uniforms. Upon inquiring that why no separate sections had been allotted for the SoE students, it was discovered that due to the lower number of SoE students and staff shortage, no separate section was formed.

It was learnt that aside from SoE Adampur, the enrolment of students in other SOEs is normal in Jalandhar district. Consequently, no additional sections have been created for SoE students in these eight schools, leading to both former school students and SoE students utilising the same resources.

“Just the schools names have been changed to SOEs, rest everything is same so far. Having some students in old government school uniforms and others in blazers and tracksuits sitting in the same classroom promotes discrimination and does not foster a healthy environment for children,” said a school principal on condition of anonymity.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said that schools selected for SoEs have been categorised into three groups: A, B, and C. He explained that ‘Category A’ includes schools needing simple renovations, with 14 out of 40 already renovated and operational. Category B comprises schools requiring major redevelopment, with layout plans already ready and tenders to be allocated soon. Category C involves seven schools necessitating relocation to larger land areas and reconstruction from the ground up, which would take time.

Regarding the presence of middle schools in SoEs, Bains stated that the SoEs will only accommodate grades IX to XII, while middle school students will be shifted to other government schools, and the plan for the same is underway. Addressing staff shortages, Bains highlighted a significant improvement from 60 per cent to 93 per cent staff availability over the past two years. He said due to poll code in force, the process to fill vacant posts couldn’t be completed, but they would soon ensure 100 per cent staff availability in SoEs.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark

2
Punjab

FIR filed against forging of Sidhu Moosewala's mother signature, stamp for disability pension

3
Trending

Arbaaz Khan makes fun of his divorce, remarriage; Malaika Arora asks son Arhaan Khan ‘when did you lose your virginity’

4
World

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

5
Himachal Lok Sabha elections

Has Rajinder Rana’s switching over to BJP made it easy for Anurag Thakur in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur?

6
Diaspora

Mumbai woman in Pakistan refuses to leave without her kids; claims their 'lives are in danger'

7
Amritsar

Road mishap claims Amritsar youth’s life in Canada

8
Punjab

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

9
Punjab

Discontent in SAD over denial of ticket to former minister Parminder Dhindsa from Sangrur

10
Entertainment

Firing outside Salman's house: Shocked father of man arrested says 'he was a simple person, working in Jalandhar'

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry dies in US hospital

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital

On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings

Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group

India’s population 144 cr, quarter in 0-14 group


Cities

View All

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Two youths drown in dam at Morni

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Visit govt hospitals, mohalla clinics: Delhi Health Minister to Chief Secretary

Schoolteacher, minor brother found dead in Shakarpur flat

‘AAP Ka RamRajya’ portal to showcase party’s works

Election Commission working like ‘extended wing’ of BJP: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Parties shift focus to education to woo first-timers

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Man hit by roadways bus dies

Residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

City-based doctor booked for charging patient without removing kidney stones

Two peddlers arrested with 760 gram heroin

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district