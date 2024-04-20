Schools’ transport vehicles inspected in Malerkotla

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, April 19

Managers and organisers of various educational institutes have been warned of legal action in case of any negligence or wilful default in ensuring safety of students.

EIGHT SCHOOL BUSES CHALLANED RTO Harbans Singh said at least eight buses belonging to various schools were challaned for certain discrepancies, besides action was taken against other commercial vehicles, including trucks and trailers as violation of traffic rules on their part was also injurious for the safety of students travelling in their school vehicles.

Though the initiative seemed to have been taken following the Mahendragarh school bus tragedy claiming lives of six students, the authorities claimed that sub-division magistrates had already been advised to conduct regular inspections of vehicles used by educational institutes to ferry their students.

“Though we have been keeping a close watch on functioning of educational institutes with special focus on safety of students during transportation, we launched a special drive to sensitise and caution organisers of educational institutes about causes and consequences of ignoring standard guidelines which are drafted by experts after extensive researches,” said Deputy Commissioner Pallavi, adding that personnel led by Regional Transport Officer Harbans Singh had conducted surprise checks of vehicles of various educational institutes ferrying students.

The DC claimed that the drive launched in coordination with the Department of Education would benefit residents and students of adjoining districts too as educational institutes of Malerkotla district were also sending their vehicles to localities falling under Ludhiana, Sangrur and Barnala districts.

Perusal of records at various educational institutes revealed that the administration had also planned to organise a meeting with heads of organisations providing transportation service for ferrying students so that they (organisers of educational institutes) can be sensitised on the subject in a more efficacious manner.

#Malerkotla