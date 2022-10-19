Sidhu Moosewala murder: Fugitive gangster Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Delhi Police have nabbed Deepak Tinu, key accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, from Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Wednesday.

A Punjab police AGTF team was also searching for the accused in Ajmer, sources said. However, the Delhi Police succeeded in tracing him first.

File photo of Deepak Tinu, a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Tinu had escaped from the custody of Mansa police on the night of October 1. Mansa CIA incharge Pritpal Singh was dismissed from service for his escape.

Police sources claim Pritpal took Tinu in his private car from CIA office to his official residence, where Tinu was left alone to meet his girlfriend in a private room and Pritpal Singh went to another room. In the meantime, Tinu along with his girlfriend fled the spot.

Tinu is among the 24 accused whose names figure in the chargesheet filed by the Mansa police in Moosewala case. He was brought from Delhi on a transit remand from Tihar Jail on July 4 for interrogation.

As per the chargesheet, Tinu was involved in provided logistic support as he used to connect Bishnoi, who was lodged in Tihar Jail, to Goldy Brar, the mastermind hiding abroad, for execution of the murder of Moosewala.

In 2017, Tinu was freed from custody by one of his aides from Haryana, who sprayed pepper spray in the eyes of a police official at the Civil Hospital in Panchkula. The gangster was arrested from Bengaluru by the Bhiwani police in December the same year. Tinu faces several cases, including those of murder and extortion, in various states.

#Deepak Tinu #Mansa #punjab police #Rajasthan #sidhu moosewala