SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 30

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia appeared before a special investigation team (SIT) probing a drug case against him on Saturday. Majithia was summoned a day before the retirement of SIT chief ADGP MS Chhina.

Vendetta politics It’s a clear case of vendetta politics. The state-backed agencies have started targeting me ever since I held a press conference against the CM on December 9. Bikram Singh Majithia, SAD leader

The former minister appeared before the SIT around 11 am. He was grilled for nearly five hours by a 6-member team during an in-camera proceeding at the office of the Patiala, ADGP, at Chhoti Baradari.

After the appearance, Majithia said this was the fifth time when had deposed before the SIT. He said nowhere in the bail orders issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, it was stated that he would have to repeatedly depose before the SIT or the Punjab Police, which had failed to file a challan in the case for the past two years.

Majithia claimed he had the orders issued by the Home Secretary as per which ADGP Chhina had attained the age of 60 on December 29 and was supposed to retire on December 31.

“A day before the retirement, the SIT chief has summoned me to appear. Like a law-abiding citizen, I have done that. However, I know that they are going to implicate me in a false case. It is a clear case of vendetta politics. I had conducted a press conference against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on December 9. From December 11 onwards the state-backed agencies have started targeting me,” alleged Majithia.

The SAD leader last appeared before the SIT on December 18 and was questioned for seven hours. He was summoned again on December 27. However, he didn’t appear requesting the SIT not to summon him for questioning during the Shaheedi Week. Majithia had also sought four weeks to prepare documents and collect other details sought by the SIT.

However, he was summoned to appear again before the SIT on December 30 asking him to explain as to why four weeks were needed. The SIT is probing a case registered by the Punjab Police against him on December 20, 2021. He got bail on August 10, 2022, after spending five months in jail.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bikram Majithia #drug menace #Shiromani Akali Dal