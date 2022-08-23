Summon Pakistan envoy over Sikh woman's conversion, MEA told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 22

A delegation of Sikh leaders today called on Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary JP Singh in connection with the kidnapping, forcible conversion and wedding of a Sikh woman in Pakistan.

The delegation, comprising BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon, requested the Joint Secretary to summon the Pakistan High Commissioner.

They submitted a complaint to the ministry on the abduction, conversion and forced wedding of Sikh teacher Deena Kaur (25) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The delegation requested the ministry to take up the matter with Pakistan on priority and ensure that the kidnapped woman be reunited with her family.

Deena Kaur was kidnapped by a rickshaw-puller in Pir Baba town of Buner district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and forcibly married to a Muslim man. Her family alleged that the police were reluctant to lodge an FIR.

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken cognisance of media reports regarding the kidnapping and forcible conversion of the Sikh woman. “Sikh population living in India and abroad are deeply concerned about the incident, which has hurt their religious sentiments,” said Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, NCM.

