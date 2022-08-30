Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Amritsar, August 29
Almost a year after the Jallianwala Bagh complex was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually after a makeover, a random visit to the historic site revealed that wooden fencing has broken at numerous spots.
As a part of the makeover, steel grills were replaced with wooden fencing, which has been destroyed by termite and rough weather.
Also read: The Jallianwala Bagh makeover
Rectify Jallianwala Bagh facelift ‘lapses’ to avoid flak, Trustee asks Centre
“Steel grills were much stronger. These hardly got affected by adverse weather conditions. Visitors lean over the fencing to click pictures. Wooden fencing can’t take extra load,” said a worker.
Meanwhile, steel frames have been installed at important spots, including from where Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer had ordered firing upon an unarmed crowd and another one near the martyrs’ well without a warning.
In addition, wooden sheets have been fixed over toughened glass installed on all sides of the martyrs’ well. According to officials, it was necessitated to prevent visitors from throwing currency notes inside the well. The Rs 19.83-crore project for the historic monument complex was undertaken by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2019.
Tarlochan Singh, former MP and one of the trustees, said he had fixed a meeting with Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy to point out the shortcomings. “I will ask him to schedule a visit of a panel to observe the shortcomings,” he said.
New additions
- Steel frames have been installed at a spot from where Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer ordered firing and near the martyrs’ well
- In addition, wooden sheets have been fixed over toughened glass installed on all sides of the martyrs’ well
