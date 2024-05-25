Aryakulam, Nilokheri, organises debate competition

The school witnessed a much-anticipated debate competition showcasing eloquence, critical thinking, and debating skills of students. The event aimed to provide a platform for students to engage in intellectual discourse, exchange ideas and foster camaraderie among participants. The competition saw enthusiastic participation and exceptional proficiency in articulating their arguments and rebuttals. The topic of the debate was “Should teachers be replaced by technology?” Jayansh Tomer emerged as the best debater.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.