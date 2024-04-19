Ashmah International School, Sector 70, Mohali

Baisakhi was celebrated with religious fervour at the school. The entire school was tastefully decorated with charts and buntings made by students and saffron flags. The staff and the students were dressed tastefully for the occasion. Students of the school presented a colourful cultural programme highlighting the important day. The programme started with the shabad, ‘Shubh Karman te’. This was followed by speeches by students on the historical importance of Baisakhi, which is the beginning of harvesting season symbolising prosperity of Punjab. A stage show related to Dr BR Ambedkar was enacted. Students attired in traditional dresses went to nearby fields and performed bhangra. The farmers who were working in nearby fields started dancing with them and enjoyed the moment. Director JS Kesar explained to the students the importance of the day.
