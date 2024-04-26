Basketball championship organised at New Public School, Chandigarh

The Col Balraj Singh Sub-Junior State Basketball Championship 2024 for boys and girls was organised at the school. Organised by the Chandigarh Basketball Association, the prestigious tournament showcased the best young talent in the region. The championship witnessed fierce competition as eight teams battled it out in knock-out matches to secure their spots in the league. In the boys’ category, KV High Ground School, Strawberry Field High School, St Anne’s Convent School, and The New Public School emerged as the top contenders. In the girls’ category, KV, High Ground, Strawberry Fields High School, Sacred Heart Convent School, and Carmel Convent School showcased their skills and determination. After a series of exhilarating matches, the final standings were determined. In the girls’ category, Sacred Heart Convent School clinched the championship title, with KV, High Ground, securing the first runner-up position and Strawberry Fields High School securing the second runner-up position. In the boys’ category, KV, High Ground, emerged victorious, with Strawberry Fields High School taking the second runner-up position and St Anne’s Convent School securing the third position.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.