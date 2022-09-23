DAV, Mohali

DAV School, Mohali, organised an Online Sensitisation Programme on Prevention And Protection of Children From Child Sexual Abuse & POCSO Act for teachers, in collaboration with National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) , Regional Centre Mohali, Sector-79, Mohali, SAS Nagar, Punjab. The resource persons for the programme were Dr Monika Sharma, Assistant Director and Sunita Seshadri - Deputy Director of NIPCCD. They emphasised upon the need for the teachers to be vigilant and identify the behavioural changes in children. The webinar aimed at providing protection to children from sexual assault, sexual harassment offences and safeguarding the interests of the children at every stage. The session turned out to be informative.