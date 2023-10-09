DAV Public School, Chamba

The school celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. The students made the occasion colourful through a cultural extravaganza. A sports meet was also part of the celebration in which students showcased their talent in different games.
