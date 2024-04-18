Dyal Singh Public School, Sec 13-17, HUDA, Panipat

A programme was organised on Baisakhi on the premises of the school in which students participated with great enthusiasm. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. The students captivated everyone’s mind by presenting a very colourful programme. Students from Nursery to Class V added to the glory of the ceremony with Punjabi folk dance and tableau in different types of costumes. Students from classes VI to VIII made various types of bookmarks related to Baisakhi. Students gave a beautiful presentation based on the religious culture of Punjab and Punjabi dhaba culture. Tomar extended her heartfelt wishes to all the students and teachers on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital
On June 29, 2023, Jaspal Singh was arrested by US Customs an...
UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm
Flooding trapped residents in traffic, offices and homes as ...
Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name
The woman claimed to be the man’s niece and sought to take o...