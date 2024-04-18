Dyal Singh Public School, Sec 13-17, HUDA, Panipat

A programme was organised on Baisakhi on the premises of the school in which students participated with great enthusiasm. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar. The students captivated everyone’s mind by presenting a very colourful programme. Students from Nursery to Class V added to the glory of the ceremony with Punjabi folk dance and tableau in different types of costumes. Students from classes VI to VIII made various types of bookmarks related to Baisakhi. Students gave a beautiful presentation based on the religious culture of Punjab and Punjabi dhaba culture. Tomar extended her heartfelt wishes to all the students and teachers on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

#Panipat