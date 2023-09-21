Emm Aar Int’l School, Adampur

The school celebrated Hindi Pakhwada. The activities organised during the Hindi Diwas Pakhwada aimed at enhancing the linguistic skills and cultural understanding of the students. Students showcased their poetic talent by reciting Hindi poems. The competition helped in promoting an appreciation for the rich literary heritage of the Hindi language. Students were engaged in an interactive session where they learnt and discussed popular muhaavare (idiomatic expressions) and dohe (couplets) written by legendary poets like Kabir and Rahim. The debating skills of students were put to test during the Vaad-Vivad (Debate) competition.