Emm Aar Int’l School, Adampur

The school celebrated Hindi Pakhwada. The activities organised during the Hindi Diwas Pakhwada aimed at enhancing the linguistic skills and cultural understanding of the students. Students showcased their poetic talent by reciting Hindi poems. The competition helped in promoting an appreciation for the rich literary heritage of the Hindi language. Students were engaged in an interactive session where they learnt and discussed popular muhaavare (idiomatic expressions) and dohe (couplets) written by legendary poets like Kabir and Rahim. The debating skills of students were put to test during the Vaad-Vivad (Debate) competition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...