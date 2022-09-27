Govt Sr Sec School, Mani Majra

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the Literary Club of Govt Sr Sec School, Manimajra Town, organised a poem recitation competition in which 45 students of Classes VI to XII participated. Students recited poems on different themes as Beti Bachao- Beti Bachao, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Hindi — Desh ki bhasha. Hindi teachers — Bindu Thakur, Agunta, Neelam and Dr Shashi Kumar organised the activity. Principal Sapna Sood congratulated the winners and motivated them to feel proud of their national language Hindi.
