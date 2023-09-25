Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector-92, Mohali

The Parkash Purb of Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated at the school. Inter-house competitions of ‘Shabad Gayan’ and ‘Mool Mantra’with meaning were conducted for Class III to X. The participants recited shabads based on ragas from Guru Granth Sahib. Juniors recited ‘Mool Mantra’ meaning enthusiastically. In the Shabad Gayan competition, Upkar House bagged the first position, Prakash and Pragati House got the second position, whereas Vigyan House secured the third position. In the Mool Mantra competition, Vigyan House stood first and Prakash House got the second position. The winners were congratulated and appreciated by school Principal Poonam Sharma.
