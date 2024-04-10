Mukand Public School, Model Town, Yamunanagar

Students of the school celebrated International Sports Day. The students of classes I and II enjoyed fun games in the ground whereas Class III students shared their views on their favourite sportsperson. There was a competitive environment created by classes IV and V in inter-house kho-kho match. Shanti House boys’ team and Shakti House girls’ team won the match. Headmistress Monika Sharma encouraged the students with her presence and appreciated them for their wonderful performance. She stated that the school always focuses on these kind of sports activities to enhance the children’s overall growth and “we should also add at least one sport to our daily routine”.

