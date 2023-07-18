SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

A kho-kho match was organised for the girls of Class V, while the boys showcased their skills in a kabaddi match. The school staff and students gathered to support and cheer for their respective teams, creating an atmosphere of unity and enthusiasm. After an intense display of sportsmanship and skill, best teams emerged victorious. Their efforts were recognised and celebrated by the Headmistress, who awarded them with medals and certificates as a token of appreciation for their exceptional performance.

