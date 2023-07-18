SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

A kho-kho match was organised for the girls of Class V, while the boys showcased their skills in a kabaddi match. The school staff and students gathered to support and cheer for their respective teams, creating an atmosphere of unity and enthusiasm. After an intense display of sportsmanship and skill, best teams emerged victorious. Their efforts were recognised and celebrated by the Headmistress, who awarded them with medals and certificates as a token of appreciation for their exceptional performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers