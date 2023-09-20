St Mary's Sr Sec School, Sidhpur

The school bagged the first spot in the Inter-School Quiz Contest, conducted by INTACH (The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) at Aadhunik Public School, Sidhbari. The team received a trophy and merit certificates. Their efforts were appreciated by chief guest Dharmesh Ramhotra, SDM, Dharamsala. Bhavyaa and Tanish of Class IX competed with 42 teams from various schools of Kangra district and brought laurels to the school. The guidance of Sr Jancy, Principal of the school, and two teachers Yogesh Bisht and Reena Kumari helped them achieve the feat. Th school will now participate and compete in the state-level quiz competition to be held soon.

#Dharamsala