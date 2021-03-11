Elon Musk says he was joking about buying Manchester United

August 17
Billionaire Elon Musk was joking when he said he was going to buy English soccer club Manchester United, the entrepreneur said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams," Musk said, when asked by a user if he was serious about buying the club.
Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022
