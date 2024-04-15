Arsenal, Reds slip in title race

LONDON, April 14

Arsenal were stunned by two late Aston Villa goals as they lost 2-0 at home to hand the initiative in the Premier League title race to defending champions Manchester City. Villa substitute Leon Bailey tapped home from close range in the 84th minute before Ollie Watkins’ sublime finish three minutes later sent Gunners fans streaming for the exits.

Real, Barca get wins Barcelona: Real Madrid and Barcelona ground out road wins in the Spanish league while resting starters for their respective Champions League clashes against Manchester City and PSG. League leaders Madrid won at Mallorca 1-0 to remain eight points clear of Barcelona after their 1-0 victory at Cadiz. AP

Arsenal’s defeat, their first in 12 league games, sees them remain second, two points behind City and level on points with third-placed Liverpool with six games left to play.

Following Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace earlier today, the weekend belonged to City who bolstered their chances of an unprecedented fourth straight league title with a 5-1 demolition of visiting Luton Town on Saturday.

“It’s massive to come away to Arsenal when they are playing such good football and to play like that just shows where we are going really, it was a perfect away performance,” Villa’s England striker Watkins said.

Wrexham’s rise continues

Wrexham: The sequel turned out to be just as good for Wrexham. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds clinched promotion to the third tier of English football thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green. That’s back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League. — Agencies

