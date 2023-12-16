Gukesh holds Aronian in Round 1 of Chennai GM

Chennai: D Gukesh began his campaign in the Chennai Grandmasters Chess Championship with a draw against American GM Levon Aronian. P Harikrishna beat an improving Arjun Erigaisi in an all-Indian battle. Iranian GM Parham Maghsoodloo, the top seed, was beaten in the opening round.

New Delhi

Khelo Para Games: Archer Sheetal storms into final

Armless archer Sheetal Devi was the cynosure of all eyes today at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games here as she advanced to the gold medal round of the women’s compound competition. The 16-year-old Asian Para Games champion scored 696 points to make it to the final round to be held tomorrow.

Cuttack

Odisha Masters: Ponnappa & Crasto, Okuhara enter semis

Former world No.1 Nozomi Okuhara cantered into the women’s singles semifinals, while ace doubles shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto fought their way into the doubles last-four stage of the Odisha Masters Open here today. In the quarterfinals, the Indian duo won 22-20 20-22 21-14 over Sung Shuo-yun and Yu Chien Hui of Chinese Taipei. Japan’s Okuhara won 21-5 21-13 triumph over Indonesia’s Ruzana in the quarterfinals. —Agencies

