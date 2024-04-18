IN BOLD CAPITALS: Delhi Capitals climb to 6th after dominant win against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad, April 17
Delhi Capitals notched up a six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring game after Rishabh Pant’s bowlers stood up for their ilk and restored a modicum of equilibrium in the IPL here today.
Opting to field first, DC rolled over GT for 89 in 17.3 overs, the bowlers finally having a say after being blasted all over the park in the last few matches. Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler for DC with figures of 3/14, while there were two wickets apiece for Ishant Sharma (2/8) and Tristan Stubbs (2/11).
4.5 Four of the six bowlers that DC used returned economy rates of 4.5 or less, setting the platform for the win
16 Wickets for Delhi Capitals in the powerplay this season, the most by any team. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have 11 each
Lots of things to be pleased about. We spoke about champion mindset. Still early in the tournament and we can still improve. Rishabh Pant, player of the match
Our batting was very average. Need to move on from this game. Shubman Gill, GT captain
For GT, only Rashid Khan put up a semblance of resistance with a 24-ball 31.
Chasing 90, DC completed the formality in just 8.5 overs to register their third win and give their net run rate a boost.
What also stood out on the day was Pant’s leadership and his work behind the stumps. Pant was sharp and agile, pulling off a quick stumping besides taking an incredible catch diving full stretch. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, Pant’s dexterity behind the stumps is a good sign for Indian cricket. Pant (16 off 11 balls) was also in the middle when the winning runs were hit.
Skipper Shubman Gill (8) timed to perfection an overpitched Khaleel Ahmed delivery for GT’s first scoring shot of the innings. Ishant Sharma served up a freebie to Gill. The seasoned campaigner struck on the very next ball with Gill chipping a fuller-length ball straight to Prithvi Shaw at cover on a pitch that is being used for the first time this season and has been described as a “100 per cent black-soil” surface.
Sai Sudharsan (12) got into the groove with back-to-back fours. DC captain Rishabh Pant then introduced Mukesh Kumar in place of Ishant, and the bowler responded with the fifth ball of his first over as Wriddhiman Saha (2) played on to his stumps.
Playing the match in place of the injured David Warner, Sumit Kumar produced a brilliant piece of fielding and ran out Sudharsan with a direct throw at the non-striker’s end.
DC were on song, and their skipper led by example as he dived to pull off an excellent catch off Ishant to send back the dangerous David Miller (2), leaving the home team reeling at 30/4 in five overs.
More trouble awaited the Titans as Pant pulled off a fine stumping off Stubbs to bring about Abhinav Manohar’s downfall, forcing the home team to send super sub Shahrukh Khan into the middle. The move did not work as Shahrukh was dismissed on the very next ball after Pant somehow managed another stumping despite not gathering the ball cleanly.
Rashid hoicked Kuldeep Yadav over long off for the innings’ only six but Mukesh ended the all-rounder’s resistance.
Brief scores
GT: 89 all out in 17.3 overs (Rashid 31; Mukesh 3/14, Ishant 2/8) vs DC: 92/4 in 8.5 overs (Fraser-McGurk 20; Warrier 2/40, Rashid 1/12)
Tuesday’s result
KKR: 223/6 in 20 overs (Narine 109, Raghuvanshi 30; Avesh 2/35, Kuldeep 2/46) vs RR: 224/8 in 20 overs (Buttler 107*, Parag 36; Narine 2/30, Chakaravarthy 2/36)
