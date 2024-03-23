‘Just like Roger Federer’: Robin Uthappa praises MS Dhoni’s brilliance behind the wicket

New Delhi, March 23
Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa heaped praise on MS Dhoni after the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper delivered a stunning run-out from behind the wicket on the last delivery of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) inning, dismissing Anuj Rawat in the opener match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
The 43-year-old cricketer defied doubts and dazzled with his enduring fitness and agility despite undergoing knee surgery after the IPL 2023 season.
Robin Uthappa, echoed the sentiments of many, marvelling at Dhoni’s dedication, likening his work ethic to that of the tennis legend Roger Federer. Uthappa’s insights into Dhoni’s recovery regimen, which included tennis sessions, offered a glimpse into the meticulous preparation that paved the way for Dhoni’s triumphant return to the IPL arena.
“He certainly does. His knee looks brand new at the moment,” Robin Uthappa told JioCinema on Friday.
“The fact that he is jogging and striding well just goes to show he has done the work behind the scenes. Just like Roger Federer. Nobody knows the kind of work ethic he has got, but he turns up in tournaments and looks really good. MS is doing that.”
“He is looking good, healthy and strong, seems to be batting well. Like I said in the past, CSK will play MS Dhoni on a wheelchair. But, I think he has begun well. He will be happy about it. He has been playing tennis and paddle tennis to keep himself fit. He looks as good as gold at the moment,” Uthappa said.
CSK defeated RCB in the opener by six wickets after restricting them on par score.
