 MotoGP Bharat first ticket unveiled by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, tickets to cost from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000 : The Tribune India

MotoGP Bharat first ticket unveiled by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, tickets to cost from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000

Premier two-wheel racing competition to be held at the Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to 24

MotoGP Bharat first ticket unveiled by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, tickets to cost from Rs 800 to Rs 40,000

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath unveiled the tickets sales for MotoGP Bharat on Friday. photo Credit: Twitter/@myogiadityanath



PTI

Lucknow, June 23

The tickets for the inaugural MotoGP Bharat to be held in Greater Noida in September range from Rs 800 to 40,000.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Friday unveiled the tickets sales for the premier two-wheel racing competition to be held at the Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to 24.

As reported by PTI earlier this month, the lowest denomination of tickets are from Rs 800 in order to cater to the mass audience. The Main Grandstand ticket prices range between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the tier a fan would prefer with a centre stage view.

A more plush and exclusive experience can be had with a ticket in the Platinum Corporate Box which is priced at Rs 40,000.

The Indian promoters of the event, Fairstreet Sports, also honoured the UP CM, who has been instrumental in paving the way for MotoGP's smooth ride to make its maiden entry into the country, with the first ticket of the historic race event.

"MotoGP is the world's biggest, fastest, and oldest bike racing competition. It is a matter of pride and joy that for the first time India will be hosting MotoGP," Adityanath was quoted as saying in a press release.

On behalf of MotoGP, the organisers also gifted the CM a helmet of the renowned Italian rider Enea Bastianini.

"The use of 30 per cent ethanol in the bike used in the competition is commendable. It is helpful in reducing the carbon footprint. Uttar Pradesh is the largest ethanol-producing state in the country. From this point of view, organising this grand event is important," Adityanath said.

MotoGP Bharat will be the biggest motorsport event to take place in India since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix.

"It's a moment of great pride and exhilaration for us at FairStreet Sports as we open the ticket sales for India's premier global motorcycling event MotoGP Bharat.

"This event will catapult India on the world map of motorcycling excellence where the world's best riders and machines compete for supremacy on the tarmac.

"The race, in more ways than one, is a corroboration of a lot of belief, collective efforts and a latent need for global sports popularity in the ‘New India' we all are so proud of," said Pushkar Nath Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer of FairStreet Sports.

The tickets went live from Friday on BookMyShow.  

#Yogi Adityanath

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals

2
Nation

Appropriate for US President to raise religious freedom issues with PM Modi: Barack Obama

3
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets Punjab Governor, demands to nullify Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

4
Comment

Kuki-Meitei conflict is more than just an ethnic clash

5
Trending

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

6
Trending

Viral video: Couple engages in PDA on Ghaziabad highway, police takes action

7
Punjab

AAP, Congress trade barbs over ‘proposed’ tax on Punjab pensioners

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road to be closed for 3 hours

9
Himachal

Himachal-Oberoi dispute over colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall far from over

10
World

Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
Trending

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

Big Opposition meeting to chart roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls begins in Patna

Patna meet: 17 Opposition parties decide to fight unitedly against BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Next meeting to be held in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

Opposition meeting: While BJP dismisses it as ‘non-starter’, Congress predicts saffron defeat in 2024

Opposition meeting: While BJP dismisses it as ‘non-starter’, Congress predicts saffron defeat in 2024

Success or failure? Observers say Patna an important politic...

‘Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation’ casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress

India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties

India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties

This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...

India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups

India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar named for fi...


Cities

View All

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Memorial dedicated to Capsule Gill to be opened on Majitha Road soon

Roadways contractual employees hold rally

Exclusion of Darwin's theory of evolution from syllabus flayed

Maze of wires greets visitors to Katra Ahluwalia bylanes

Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Chandigarh: Defecation by pet dogs in public places raises stink

Humidity level soars to 88% in Chandigarh

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives in Mohali

City bus service for Mohali on the anvil

Monsoon to hit region four days early on June 26

Monsoon to hit Punjab, Haryana, Delhi four days early on June 26

AAP to move SC over DERC chairman’s appointment

Will redevelop industrial areas, create 6L jobs: Kejri

Delhi L-G blames AAP for delay in hospital projects

Noida: Car owner fined Rs 34,500 for ‘stunts’ in Greater Noida

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

Congress explores legal options to challenge new ward map

British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Composition of delimitation board unlawful, say experts

Ex-cop’s son killed in Phillaur; 8 booked

Won't tolerate any compromise in mid-day meal quality: Kapurthala DC

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Gang of robbers busted, 4 suspects held

Congress for legal action against AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke in NRI’s house row in Jagraon

Major upgrade of health services underway in district

Four of carjackers’ gang nabbed

Doraha’s Ward No. 2 residents rue lack of basic civic amenities

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

Dairies yet to be shifted to Ablowal

BECC clinch Hot Weather Trophy

Admn sets up 24x7 flood control room

Travel firms told to submit details of files within a week

Man killed in road accident