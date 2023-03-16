Punjab’s Kanika gets RCB over the line for first win

Navi Mumbai, March 15

Buoyed by Virat Kohli’s pep talk, Royal Challengers Bangalore notched their maiden victory of the Women’s Premier League here today. RCB defeated UP Warriorz by five wickets, ending their run five consecutive defeats.

After a collective show from their bowlers led by Ellyse Perry, whose 3/16 ensured Warriorz were bowled out for a moderate 135 in 19.3 overs, RCB sailed past the target with 20-year-old Kanika Ahuja playing the match-winning knock of 46 off 30 balls. She hit eight fours and one six and put on a 60-run stand with India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh (31 not out off 32 balls).

“I just wanted to win a game for RCB,” Kanika said. “Since childhood, I have hit big sixes. My cricketing journey was difficult in Patiala initially but things are getting better. I’ve been in similar situations playing for Punjab, so I enjoy the pressure. The atmosphere in the team was a bit low when we were losing but we remained positive. The win today was great,” she added.

Earlier, Perry halted UP Warriorz’s charge when the pair of Grace Harris (46) and Deepti (22) threatened to take the game away from RCB. Harris and Deepti led the recovery for Warriorz — tottering at 31/5 — with a brisk 69-run stand. — PTI

Brief scores: UPW: 135 all out in 19.3 overs (Harris 46; Perry 3/16); RCB: 136/5 in 18 overs (Ahuja 46; Sharma 2/26)