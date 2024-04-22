Race walkers qualify for Paris in mixed event

PTI

Antalya, April 21

India’s mixed relay team comprising Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami qualified for the Paris Olympics by virtue of their 18th place finish at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships here today.

The top 22 teams automatically qualified for the Olympics and the Indian duo clocked a personal best time of 3:05:03 across the 42.195 km distance that they covered. The format of the mixed team relay warrants the male and female athletes to alternately cover the said distance. In India’s case, Akashdeep first covered 12.195km and then Priyanka walked 10km followed by another 10km from Akashdeep and the final 10km by Priyanka. There is a 20m distance for the changeover before each leg starts.

Meanwhile, the Indian athletes failed to make an impact in the individual 20km events. Both Akshdeep and Priyanka have already qualified individually for Paris after meeting the qualifying standards in the men’s and women’s 20km events, respectively.