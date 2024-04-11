Titanic comeback: Gill, Rashid star as Gujarat pull off heist to end Royals’ unbeaten run

Jaipur, April 10

Gujarat Titans pulled off a thrilling three-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL here today, ending the hosts’ unbeaten run in the tournament.

Sanju Samson (68 not out off 38 balls) and Riyan Parag (76 off 48) continued their red-hot form with disdainful half-centuries as Rajasthan Royals reached 196/3 after being put in to bat.

Shubman Gill (72 off 44) fought a lonely battle for the major part of GT’s innings before Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) and Rashid Khan pulled the rabbit out of the hat in a last-ball finish.

GT needed as much as 73 runs off the last 30 balls but managed to bring the equation down to 15 off the last six.

Avesh Khan, who has proved his worth in the death overs, was tasked with bowling the 20th over. In the end, it came down to two off one ball and Rashid’s rasping cut for four sealed the deal for GT.

Playing his first game of the season, RR pacer Kuldeep Sen struck thrice in a searing spell before crumbling under pressure in the death overs.

Opener Sai Sudharsan (35 off 29) was playing well until he got trapped lbw while going for a lap shot.

Matthew Wade was Sen’s second victim as he played a wide ball on to his stumps. Abhinav Manohar misread the line and was also beaten for pace, becoming Sen’s third scalp. The decision to give R Ashwin the 17th over proved expensive as he conceded 17 runs, bringing the equation down to a gettable 42 off 18 balls.

Brief scores: RR: 196/3 in 20 overs (Parag 76, Samson 68*; Rashid 1/18); GT: 199/7 in 20 overs (Gill 72, Rashid 24*; Sen 3/41). — PTI

RCB face mi in a battle of laggards

Mumbai: A desperate Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be under tremendous pressure to get their act together against an equally struggling Mumbai Indians when the two teams face-off in their IPL match here tomorrow. Four losses in five matches have not only shown how poor RCB were in the auction, but they have also missed the opportunity to make it up with better on-field showing. Kohli’s imperious form — 316 runs with one century and two fifties at a strike-rate of 146.29 — has been the lone bright spot for RCB.

“You can take away the fact that it is the overseas batters (only) and you can probably say, Virat has had quite a load in the run-scoring department,” RCB’s pacer Reece Topley said today.

