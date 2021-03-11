A Venomous Attack

THE Civil and Military Gazette has made a fierce attack on Pandit Malaviya and Mrs. Sarojini Naidu for their recent speeches in the Punjab after a fortnight of their utterance. It is not easy to understand the real source and the object of this ridiculous outburst of passion and prejudice, but probably the assault is meant for the consumption of certain enemies of Indian progress and political aims who are constantly intriguing against this country. There is no point in the criticism offered by the journal and it only betrays a spirit of intolerance and an attempt to assert a form of autocracy or dictatorship. The Gazette says that it is probably due to the “paucity of political leaders of more than local fame in the Punjab that his province has been “a sort of happy hunting ground for itinerant orators from other parts of India,” and it refers to “the hordes who descended on us in the latter half of 1919.” If the whole of India can be a happy hunting ground for certain other “hordes” who have nothing in common with the people but who are here for personal gains, cannot Indians from outside Punjab, who have everything common with the people here, come and help their countrymen in their hour of distress and at the sacrifice of their time, money and comfort? And who is primarily responsible for their coming into the Punjab, but the very persons who resent their political activities and whose iron rule has reduced this province to the present pitiable plight? Sir Michael O’Dwyer shut the gates of the Punjab and prevented the entry of all outsiders while the man-hunt in the Jallianwala Bagh was proceeding to the delectation of a class of spectators who are still fattening at India’s expense. It is still open to supporters and secret inspirers of the Gazette and the Pioneer to continue this game.