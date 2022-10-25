WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

New Delhi, October 25
Millions of Indians were unable to share videos and photos after celebrating a cracker of a Diwali as Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday suffered a major outage in the country, along with several other nations across the globe.
Multiple users resorted to other messaging platforms like Telegram and even took the SMS route as they were unable to access WhatsApp -- a popular platform for millions of businesses in the festive season -- and failed to send videos, images and text on the platform.
Meanwhile, people took to Twitter to report their problems with the app, including posting memes and GIFs.
