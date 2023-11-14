Rachin Ravindra not named after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, his father clarifies

Chandigarh, November 14
It was said that Rachin Ravindra was named after two Indian cricket icons -- Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, whom he idolises.
Also, there was a popular story that his first name Rachin was derived from 'Ra' of Rahul Dravid and 'chin' of Sachin Tendulkar.
However, his father Ravi Krishnamurthy said: “When Rachin was born, my wife suggested the name, and we didn't spend a lot of time discussing it," reports The Print.
Ravindra has at the post-match press conference said : “I was born in New Zealand and my family's from India, but I completely see myself as a Kiwi and obviously very proud of my roots and my ethnicity,” adding that: “I think those two (Dravid and Tendulkar) are pretty special cricketers.
“Being able to watch a lot of their highlights and stuff… obviously, I idolise Sachin Tendulkar, I think a lot of people do. I think the way he batted, his technique was beautiful to watch.”
with PTI inputs
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon
Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...
Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case
The death sentence will be carried out after confirmation by...
Trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel safe: Uttarakhand govt
Attempts on for rescue
Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces
The latest video is said to be the second clip of the video ...
Sand mafia: Bihar Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Jamui
The driver of the tractor leaves the vehicle on the spot and...