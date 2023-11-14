Rachin Ravindra not named after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, his father clarifies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 14

It was said that Rachin Ravindra was named after two Indian cricket icons -- Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, whom he idolises.

Also, there was a popular story that his first name Rachin was derived from 'Ra' of Rahul Dravid and 'chin' of Sachin Tendulkar.

However, his father Ravi Krishnamurthy said: “When Rachin was born, my wife suggested the name, and we didn't spend a lot of time discussing it," reports The Print.

Ravindra has at the post-match press conference said : “I was born in New Zealand and my family's from India, but I completely see myself as a Kiwi and obviously very proud of my roots and my ethnicity,” adding that: “I think those two (Dravid and Tendulkar) are pretty special cricketers.

“Being able to watch a lot of their highlights and stuff… obviously, I idolise Sachin Tendulkar, I think a lot of people do. I think the way he batted, his technique was beautiful to watch.”

with PTI inputs

#Cricket #Rahul Dravid #Sachin Tendulkar