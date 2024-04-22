As West lauds US aid, Kremlin says brace for ‘further ruin’

Kyiv, April 21

Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the US House of Representatives, as the Kremlin warned the passage of the bill would “further ruin” Ukraine and cause more deaths.

The House swiftly approved $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other US allies. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had warned that his country would lose the war without US funding, said that he

was grateful for the decision of US lawmakers.

In Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the approval of aid to Ukraine “expected and predictable.” The decision “will make the United States of America richer, further ruin Ukraine and result in the deaths of even more Ukrainians,” Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Ria Novosti. — AP

