Sikh trader shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Pakistan's Peshawar: Report

ANI

Peshawar (Pakistan), June 25

Unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Saturday shot dead a Sikh trader, identified as Manmohan Singh, in Peshawar's Kakshal neighbourhood, Pakistan’s The Express Tribune reported.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) City Abdul Salam Khalid, the incident occurred around 8 pm when Singh, who was heading home in Guldara Chowk area at the time, was targeted by the motorcyclists, leaving him severely wounded.

The culprits managed to escape the scene before authorities could arrive, and further details regarding the motive and identities of the attackers are yet to be determined, the SP said.

He further said: "Investigation is under way to determine whether the incident was a case of targeted killing or something else. The final conclusion will only be revealed once the investigation is completed."

In another incident in the same area on Friday, a Sikh shopkeeper was targeted by unidentified armed men.

A spokesperson for the Peshawar Police, Muhammad Alam, said that Tarlog Singh was attacked near Guldara Chowk.

Tarlog Singh, a resident of Daggari, sustained a gunshot wound in his leg and was later discharged from the hospital after receiving medical treatment.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incidents, exploring various angles to uncover the truth behind these attacks, as per The Express Tribune.

Another Sikh shopkeeper was gunned down by unidentified gunmen riding on a motorcycle in March.

According to reports, the victim, Dayal Singh, was a resident of Peshawar's Mohalla Jogan Shah neighbourhood.

In May 2022, Dayal Singh's two cousins, Ranjit Singh and Koljit Singh, were targeted and killed in the suburbs of Sarband Butta Tal Bazar. An FIR was registered under terrorism provisions for the attack.