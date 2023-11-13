 Suella Braverman: Controversial Indian-origin minister sacked twice from UK Cabinet in just over a year : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Suella Braverman: Controversial Indian-origin minister sacked twice from UK Cabinet in just over a year

Suella Braverman: Controversial Indian-origin minister sacked twice from UK Cabinet in just over a year

Braverman has faced a barrage of criticism during her tenure for using words such as a ‘hurricane’ of illegal migrants whom she wanted to deport to Rwanda

Suella Braverman: Controversial Indian-origin minister sacked twice from UK Cabinet in just over a year

Suella Braverman. AP/PTI file



PTI

London, November 13

After days of conjecture and mounting pressure from all sides of the political spectrum, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday got rid of his troublemaking home secretary Suella Braverman – who now has the distinction of being made to leave the same Cabinet role twice in just over a year.

The 43-year-old Indian-origin Cabinet minister’s unceremonious departure from the House of Commons frontbenches was anything but unexpected, given her track record of courting controversy.

She has faced a barrage of criticism during her tenure for using words such as a “hurricane” of illegal migrants whom she wanted to deport to Rwanda even as the policy remains entangled in legal wrangles and most recently opened up a new war front with the Metropolitan Police in defiance of Sunak, her boss.

Ultimately, her contentious article in ‘The Times’ labelling the Met Police as biased for not dealing with protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict even-handedly is what proved to be the final straw for Sunak, the first Indian-origin British prime minister.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Home Secretary. I will have more to say in due course,” said Braverman in her parting shot, a clear warning bell of what’s to come as she makes life difficult for the Sunak-led government from the backbenches.

While her exit as home secretary in October last year was officially described as a resignation, that departure was also similarly forced after Liz Truss wanted to part ways with her for breaching ministerial guidelines in her own final days as Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister.

This time, the newspaper op-ed also signified a ministerial breach as it emerged that she went ahead with the article dubbing protesters as “hate marchers” and accusing the Met Police of “playing favourites” without the clearance of Downing Street.

However, there has been a theory doing the rounds of the corridors of power in the UK government that Braverman was in effect baiting her boss to sack her ahead of an expected general election next year.

This would then shore up her support on the extreme right of the Tory party in time for her to start preparing for a leadership bid to replace Sunak if he went on to lose the polls.

Her dramatic sacking has yet again thrown into sharp focus the deep divides within Britain’s governing party, which has seen a quick succession of leaders and ministers come and go in recent times.

Suella Braverman, nee Fernandes, is the Conservative Party member of Parliament for Fareham in south-east England who succeeded fellow Indian-origin colleague Priti Patel in the Cabinet as home secretary.

The Goan-origin barrister, who previously served as the Attorney General in the Boris Johnson-led government, was among the first contenders to throw her hat in the ring to replace Johnson as Tory leader and Prime Minister. She is a prominent member of the pro-Brexit wing of the Conservatives who wants a clear break from Europe, including taking the UK out of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

She has often referenced her personal migrant story as the London-born daughter of Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes, who migrated to the UK from Mauritius and Kenya respectively in the 1960s.

“They loved Britain. It gave them hope. It gave them security. This country gave them an opportunity. I think my background’s really informed by my approach to politics,” said Braverman in her leadership campaign launch video in July last year.

However, she was knocked out in the second round of the initial ballot of Tory MPs and threw her support behind Liz Truss, who as prime minister rewarded her with one of the highest offices in the UK government.

But that relationship soured soon as she resigned after admitting a “mistake” in using her private email for ministerial communication and following a heated meeting with Truss, who herself did not last at 10 Downing Street much longer.

The Cambridge University law graduate married Rael Braverman in 2018 and her maternity leave famously brought about an overdue legal change to allow her to remain a Cabinet minister while away to give birth to their second child last year.

Braverman is a Buddhist who attends the London Buddhist Centre regularly and took her oath of office in Parliament on the ‘Dhammapada’ scripture of Lord Buddha’s sayings.

#England #London #Rishi Sunak

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau reaffirms allegation on Nijjar, says India 'kicked out' Canadian diplomats

2
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

3
Punjab

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
Business

Raymond head Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

5
World

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

6
World Cup 2023

On 'Cloud Nine': Shreyas, Rahul fireworks power India to 160-run win over Netherlands

7
Trending

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party of them holding hands goes viral

8
India

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

9
India

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

10
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

UK PM Sunak sacks his Indian-origin Home Secretary Braverman over her criticism of London police

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

Suella Braverman sacked over her criticism of Metropolitan P...

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

The video shows suspects leaving a black BMW, ran toward Upp...

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87 pc in October

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October

Government has tasked RBI to ensure CPI inflation remains at...

TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

Houses ransacked, looted and set on fire in neighbouring Dal...

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

Three civilians were killed in July 2020 in J-K’s Amshipora,...


Cities

View All

Two persons nabbed, drugs and motorcycle seized near border in Amritsar Sector

Two persons nabbed, drugs and motorcycle seized near border in Amritsar Sector

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to very poor to severe category; noise levels increase; UT admin's cracker bursting restriction goes for toss

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

Bullet fired by unknown person hits Punjab cadre IAS officer’s residence in Chandigarh, no one injured

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

CBI seeks sanction to file FIR against ex-Delhi DG prisons, former IAS officer over extortion

CBI arrests Delhi Police sub-inspector for accepting bribe from jailed Pearls Group founder’s employee

Delhi Fire Service records 208 fire-related calls on Diwali

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated