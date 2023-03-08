Farmers must look for symptoms of fungal diseases in wheat: Experts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 7

The district Agriculture Department has advised farmers to look out for symptoms of karnal bunt and yellow rust in their wheat crops.

Experts said both these are the major fungal diseases of the wheat crop.

They added that as prevailing weather conditions are conducive for the spread of the diseases, farmers must visit their fields every day and inspect the crop for any symptoms of the disease.

They said farmers should only use suggested doses of the chemicals recommended by the Punjab Agricultural University for control of diseases.