Amritsar: PPCB seals dyeing factory sans licence

Amritsar, December 13
The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Wednesday sealed an illegal factory engaged in dyeing fabric. The management sans any license of dyeing has been discharging effluents in Tung Dhab drain.
As per the instructions by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghanshyam Thori to stop polluting the drain, the PPCB sealed the illegal factory, operational at Nag Kalan village, an industrial pocket on the outskirts of the city.
Sukhdev Singh, Executive Engineer, PPCB, said the factory management had a licence only for cloth finishing, but it illegally installed dyeing machinery. The factory was discharging dirty water into the Tung Dhab drain without treating its effluents and possession of a wastewater treatment plant is mandatory for dyeing units.
The officials took water samples from the drain, which were found to contain high content of pollutants. The department sent the report to the chairman of PPCB, who ordered immediate sealing of the factory.
The DC applauded the department and said action must be taken as per the rules against such factories. He also asked the concerned officials to submit a list of all residential areas and villages dumping sewage water in the drain.
