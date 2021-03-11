Tarn Taran: Driver, conductor attacked for not halting bus at village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 12

Disturbed over not stopping the bus at Shahabpur village, miscreants armed with sticks, baseball bats launched an attack on the bus of Punjab Roadways, Patti, on the Tarn Taran-Patti Road near Shahabpur-Piddi village on Thursday.

The bus (PB-02, AG-4537) which left for Chandigarh from Patti at 6.20 am reached near Shahabpur village, did not stop, which irked the villagers. Armed with sticks and baseball bats, some miscreants started following the bus and when they reached Rasulpur, they overtook on order to launch an attack. The driver saw them and somehow applied emergency brakes to avert any untoward incident, in which bus passengers received minor injuries.

The miscreants started attacking the bus and the driver somehow took it towards the Raspulpur canal, where a police naka is usually set up, but the cops were nowhere to be seen.

Driver Jaswinderpal Singh and conductor Harpal Singh were injured and the cash bag of the conductor containing Rs 1,100 and his mobile also got lost in the milieu.

The roadways employees held a protest on the road that resulted in blockade. The police led by Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, local sadar police, reached and assured protesters that action would be taken against the miscreants. The employees lifted the protest after which the traffic was restored.

The police said a case under relevant sections was registered against the accused. Three miscreants have been identified as Happy, Surinder Singh Shinda Fauji and Suba Singh of Shahabpur while other associates were yet to be identified.