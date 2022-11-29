Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, November 29
Former deputy chief minister OP Soni appeared before the Vigilance Bureau (VB) here on Tuesday.
He was grilled for over two hours by the Vigilance sleuths.
Soni was summoned in a disproportionate asset case. He said he had submitted the details of his assets and would cooperate in the investigation.
"During each Assembly poll, I have submitted details of my movable and immovable assets to the Election Commission," he said.
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh said Soni was handed over several performas and was given a week’s time to submit the details.
