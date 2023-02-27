Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

A 65-year-old woman, identified as Amarjit Kaur of Sainsra Kalan village, was found dead under mysterious circumstances two days ago.

Following a complaint by the brother of the deceased, the police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons and launched further probe.

Complainant Mahinder Singh of Bal Sikander village told the police that Amarjit Kaur, a widow, had two sons (Gurpreet Singh and Surjit Singh) and three daughters from the marriage. She had four acres of land, which she had given to her two sons on contract basis. He said she used to live with her younger son Surjit. He said on Friday, Surjit called him up and said Amarjit had died of electrocution.

He said he along with his family immediately went to her house and found her lying on the bed. He said when they saw the body, they observed injury marks on her arms and chest, while her back had turned blue. He said they got suspicious of her death and informed the police about this.

SI Satnam Singh, investigating officer, said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, which would ascertain the cause of her death. He said further probe was on, while a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons in this connection.

