World Water Day Observed

Amritsar: The World Water Day was observed at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) on the theme, “Groundwater: Making the Invisible, Visible”. The students of the college took out an awareness rally, highlighting the importance of water. Dr Manju Bala, Director of the College, said the purpose of this rally was to basically make society aware about the ongoing crisis of water. She said it is now important to raise awareness and educate people to conserve water. She called for collective efforts to stop the overuse, exploitation and wastage of every single drop of water as all organisms on this planet live on it. Students presented their ideas through posters.

Dairy Farming training for women

A two-week-long dairy farming training programme exclusively for girls concluded at Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), here. The programme meant to train women folk in the dairy and livestock management was organised by various departments of the college, said Principal, Dr Harsih K Verma. Dr SK Nagpal, MD who was the course director of the training interacted with the participants and said the designed training programme was aimed to prepare future entrepreneurs in the dairy sector. The girl students of B.Sc. Agriculture from Amritsar Group of Colleges actively participated in the training. The main aim of the training was to provide knowledge about first aid, purchase of animals, differentiation between sick and healthy animals, zoonosis, various managemental aspects of the dairy farm like feeding, breeding, calf management, said DrVerma.

Session on development in materials

Amritsar Group of Colleges organised an International Conference on Latest Developments in Materials and Manufacturing. The conference aims to provide a unique opportunity and international platform for scientists, researchers, academicians, industrialists and students to meet with national & international experts. Dr Vijay Kumar Banga, Principal, (AGC Amritsar) and General Chair of the conference while sharing his views during the inaugural ceremony said in this conference 418 research papers were received from countries like USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia Thailand, Iran and from many prominent states across India.

Annual Sports Meet inaugurated

A two-day Annual Sports Meet got off to a colorful start at the Global Group of Institutes Sports Grounds with a march past by students of different departments. The sports meet was inaugurated by Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice Chairman of Global Group of Institutes by lighting the sports meet torch and handing over the same to the athlete for the inaugural lap and by releasing the sports meet 2022 plaque to a thunderous applause by the students participants and loud cheers by the faculty, staff and student spectators gathered for the inaugural function. In the volleyball and badminton events held today the teams from B.Tech. ME, Civil, CSE, IT and ECE, MCA, BCA, GPC, MBA, BHMCT, BTTM, BSc. Agri., BBA, BCom, and BPharmacy, MLS, OTT participated in the matches played in the Global Sports Meet 2022.

Woodstock school begins session

Woodstock Public School, Batala campus, beamed with chirping of students as the school gates opened for the new session. Students looked thrilled and excited to be back to school after disrupted two years due to pandemic. The special assembly was conducted by the teachers with a happy blend of warm welcome to all in the academic session. The school also celebrated “Shaheedi Diwas” by paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. Various activities including poetry, speech and songs were conducted to pay tribute as well as to salute the revolutionaries.

Book released

A book dedicated to the scholars of Shri Dasam Granth, devoted to scholars of Shri Dasam Granth and Panthak scholar was released by Khalsa College Governing Council Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Secretary, as he dedicated it to public. While congratulating the writers and editor, including Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani, former head of Sikh History Search Centre and Principal of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, Chinna said the book contains writings of great Panthak scholars Giani Ditt Singh, Bhai Vir Singh, Sirdar Kapoor Singh, Prof Sahib Singh, Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha, Dr Ganda Singh. Dr Gogoani has compiled and edited 26 books, including editorial articles of Giani Ditt Singh and Sikh issue Khalsa newspaper Lahore, editing of Giani Ditt Singh’’s composition, Dambh Vidaran etc. Principal Dr Mahal Singh, said he is a famous historian and intellectual and books edited by him are examples in themselves.

Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day

students of GGGS Katra Jaimal Singh marked the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev by hosting array of activities. The students prepared informational charts, slogans to highlight the contribution of Bhagat Singh in freedom movement. The students also participated in various activities to reflect upon the ideology of Bhagat Singh. Teachers and staff also told the students about the freedom fighters and freedom movement.

Seminar on Rural Diversification

The Economics Department of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Amritsar, organised a two-day ICSSR sponsored seminar on ‘Rural Diversification in Punjab: Perspectives and Challenges’. The expert speakers including Dr Ranjit Singh Ghuman, Director, Research, GNDU discussed the perspectives and challenges of rural diversification but also suggested some remedies for its successful implementation. He drew special attention towards the significance of women in rural diversification. Dr Renu Bhardwaj spoke about the relevance of sustainability in all sectors. Secretary of Khalsa College Charitable Society Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina also stressed on changes in agro-based economy of Punjab.