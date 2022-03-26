Campus notes

World Water Day Observed

World Water Day Observed

KCET students hold posters to raise awareness on water to mark World Water Day in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The World Water Day was observed at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) on the theme, “Groundwater: Making the Invisible, Visible”. The students of the college took out an awareness rally, highlighting the importance of water. Dr Manju Bala, Director of the College, said the purpose of this rally was to basically make society aware about the ongoing crisis of water. She said it is now important to raise awareness and educate people to conserve water. She called for collective efforts to stop the overuse, exploitation and wastage of every single drop of water as all organisms on this planet live on it. Students presented their ideas through posters.

Dairy Farming training for women

A two-week-long dairy farming training programme exclusively for girls concluded at Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), here. The programme meant to train women folk in the dairy and livestock management was organised by various departments of the college, said Principal, Dr Harsih K Verma. Dr SK Nagpal, MD who was the course director of the training interacted with the participants and said the designed training programme was aimed to prepare future entrepreneurs in the dairy sector. The girl students of B.Sc. Agriculture from Amritsar Group of Colleges actively participated in the training. The main aim of the training was to provide knowledge about first aid, purchase of animals, differentiation between sick and healthy animals, zoonosis, various managemental aspects of the dairy farm like feeding, breeding, calf management, said DrVerma.

Session on development in materials

Amritsar Group of Colleges organised an International Conference on Latest Developments in Materials and Manufacturing. The conference aims to provide a unique opportunity and international platform for scientists, researchers, academicians, industrialists and students to meet with national & international experts. Dr Vijay Kumar Banga, Principal, (AGC Amritsar) and General Chair of the conference while sharing his views during the inaugural ceremony said in this conference 418 research papers were received from countries like USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia Thailand, Iran and from many prominent states across India.

Annual Sports Meet inaugurated

A two-day Annual Sports Meet got off to a colorful start at the Global Group of Institutes Sports Grounds with a march past by students of different departments. The sports meet was inaugurated by Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, Vice Chairman of Global Group of Institutes by lighting the sports meet torch and handing over the same to the athlete for the inaugural lap and by releasing the sports meet 2022 plaque to a thunderous applause by the students participants and loud cheers by the faculty, staff and student spectators gathered for the inaugural function. In the volleyball and badminton events held today the teams from B.Tech. ME, Civil, CSE, IT and ECE, MCA, BCA, GPC, MBA, BHMCT, BTTM, BSc. Agri., BBA, BCom, and BPharmacy, MLS, OTT participated in the matches played in the Global Sports Meet 2022.

Woodstock school begins session

Woodstock Public School, Batala campus, beamed with chirping of students as the school gates opened for the new session. Students looked thrilled and excited to be back to school after disrupted two years due to pandemic. The special assembly was conducted by the teachers with a happy blend of warm welcome to all in the academic session. The school also celebrated “Shaheedi Diwas” by paying tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. Various activities including poetry, speech and songs were conducted to pay tribute as well as to salute the revolutionaries.

Book released

A book dedicated to the scholars of Shri Dasam Granth, devoted to scholars of Shri Dasam Granth and Panthak scholar was released by Khalsa College Governing Council Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, Secretary, as he dedicated it to public. While congratulating the writers and editor, including Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani, former head of Sikh History Search Centre and Principal of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, Chinna said the book contains writings of great Panthak scholars Giani Ditt Singh, Bhai Vir Singh, Sirdar Kapoor Singh, Prof Sahib Singh, Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha, Dr Ganda Singh. Dr Gogoani has compiled and edited 26 books, including editorial articles of Giani Ditt Singh and Sikh issue Khalsa newspaper Lahore, editing of Giani Ditt Singh’’s composition, Dambh Vidaran etc. Principal Dr Mahal Singh, said he is a famous historian and intellectual and books edited by him are examples in themselves.

Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day

students of GGGS Katra Jaimal Singh marked the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev by hosting array of activities. The students prepared informational charts, slogans to highlight the contribution of Bhagat Singh in freedom movement. The students also participated in various activities to reflect upon the ideology of Bhagat Singh. Teachers and staff also told the students about the freedom fighters and freedom movement.

Seminar on Rural Diversification

The Economics Department of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Amritsar, organised a two-day ICSSR sponsored seminar on ‘Rural Diversification in Punjab: Perspectives and Challenges’. The expert speakers including Dr Ranjit Singh Ghuman, Director, Research, GNDU discussed the perspectives and challenges of rural diversification but also suggested some remedies for its successful implementation. He drew special attention towards the significance of women in rural diversification. Dr Renu Bhardwaj spoke about the relevance of sustainability in all sectors. Secretary of Khalsa College Charitable Society Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina also stressed on changes in agro-based economy of Punjab.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab anti-corruption helpline: 1st arrest as clerk lands in vigilance net after complaint on anti-graft helpline

2
Punjab

Punjab construction activities take hit as sand prices skyrocket

3
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

4
Punjab

Power crisis looms in Punjab as coal prices soar

5
Punjab Election

Navjot Sidhu slams AAP for seeking Centre's aid

6
Punjab

Bathinda MLA refuses official vehicle, security

7
Trending

‘Pushpa hai mai, jhukega nahi,’ netizens can’t resist posting rib-tickling memes over David Warner-Shaheen Afridi faceoff

8
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

9
Nation

Not right to shut down units over mere technical irregularity: SC

10
Punjab

Supreme Court asks Centre to immediately look into Rajoana's mercy plea in Beant Singh assassination case

Don't Miss

View All
When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Top Stories

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...

IPL 2022 LIVE updates: As the 15th season begins here is how the 10 teams stack up

IPL 2022 LIVE updates: As 15th season begins here is how the 10 teams stack up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy

Issues a video address to the nation on Friday

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...

Congress to run three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...

Cities

View All

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Change of uniforms by schools burns a hole in parents' pockets

Tarn Taran: 20 booked for clash at village

Amritsar: Two nabbed for teacher's murder

1,500 plaints heard during special camps by Amritsar police

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Patients turned away for two hours at PGI OPDs

Chandigarh: Schools' association moves High Court in fee matter

Two held with illegal arms in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board puts up 16 units for auction, able to sell only two

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi govt to set up electronic city to create 80,000 jobs: Manish Sisodia

3 AIIMS doctors in race for Director’s post

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

NSE co-location case: Delhi court seeks CBI’s response on Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea

Now, get IELTS coaching at nominal cost

Now, get IELTS coaching in Jalandhar at nominal cost

Jalandhar: Jang-e-Azadi Memorial to go solar with 350 kW plant

15-yr-old dies due to epileptic seizure at Jalandhar's theme park

After 21 years, family from Pakistan residing in Jalandhar takes oath of Indian citizenship

Sartaj's Sufi songs enthral audience at Hoshiarpur's Crafts Bazaar

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

Speed up work to transform Buddha Nullah into ‘dariya’: Gogi to MC officials

Woman dies; 4 test +ve in dist

Shop burgled, jewellery worth Rs4 lakh stolen

Regional EPFO settles 3.68 lakh claims worth Rs710 cr in 2021-22

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third