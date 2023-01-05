Youth shot dead over money dispute in Amritsar, suspects arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

A youth was shot dead over a money dispute in Aman Avenue, falling under the Gate Hakima police station, here last night. The police have arrested the suspects and investigation is being carried out in the case.

Rahul

The deceased was identified as Rahul and the suspects were identified as Mohinder Bhatti and his two sons — Mayank Bhatti and Haider Bhatti.

Karan, father of the deceased, told the police that he had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh from a moneylender, Mohinder Bhatti. He said till now he had paid Rs 5 lakh along with the interest, despite this the suspect grabbed his house. He said later both the parties reached on a compromise.

He alleged whenever his son Rahul used to go to play outside, Mohinder would threaten him. He said yesterday Mohinder and his two sons had an altercation with his son and later shot him dead.

Gurbinder Singh, Station House Officer, Gate Hakima Police Station, said the police had registered a case of murder against the suspects and they had been arrested by the police.

They were produced in a local court and brought on police remand for investigation. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after the postmortem.

He said the suspect used a licensed pistol which was registered in the name of Mayank Bhatti. The weapon was also seized. He said appropriate action would be taken for cancellation of his arms licence.