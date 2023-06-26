In the past few years, telemedicine has become a preferred avenue for ED patients seeking discreet, convenient treatment. The rise in demand has led to an influx of online healthcare companies providing online ED treatment, making it a daunting task to choose the most convenient, cost-effective, and reliable option.

In this crowded marketplace, a startup named Friday Plans has caught attention with a uniquely compelling offer: ED medication for as low as 87 cents per tablet, free online prescriptions in just 2 minutes, and complimentary 3-day shipping. What's more, Friday Plans offers the same price for all dosages, breaking from the traditional pricing model of most pharmacies.

By offering even the strongest doses of ED medication for less than a dollar per tablet, Friday Plans significantly undercuts the market rate, typically between $10-$34 per tablet. Understandably, Friday Plans’ price point has raised some eyebrows, with skeptics questioning Friday Plans’ legitimacy and the quality of the medication they provide.

This article aims to address these concerns, as well as provide an overview of Friday Plans’ cost structure, sign-up process, and flexible subscription model.

Is Friday Plans a Licensed Pharmacy? Are the Doctors Genuine?

Yes, Friday Plans is a LegitScript-Certified, U.S.-based online pharmacy, licensed to prescribe and deliver ED medication.

Unlike many telehealth platforms that utilize Nurse Practitioners or other healthcare providers, Friday Plans employs only licensed doctors for consultations and prescriptions. This may imply higher operating costs but ensures a higher standard of care.

Is Friday Plans ED Medication FDA Approved?

Indeed, the ED medication supplied by Friday Plans has undergone stringent testing and received FDA approval. The medication is sourced from an FDA-accredited pharmaceutical company and produced in a GMP (good manufacturing process) facility.

Recent patent expirations have allowed pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce generic versions of popular ED medications, offering ED patients the same effectiveness as branded versions but at a fraction of the cost.

Signing up for Friday Plans—Free Prescriptions in 2 Minutes

The sign-up process for Friday Plans is straightforward. By filling out a secure online medical questionnaire with basic information, patients can be connected with a licensed doctor from the network for a review. If the doctor deems ED medication suitable, a free e-prescription will be written. Friday Plans will then process and ship the medication discreetly to the patient's door.

How Much Does Friday Plans Cost?

Friday Plans charges the same rate for all dosages, and provides qualifying customers with free prescriptions and complimentary 3-day shipping. Therefore, the total cost of a subscription is determined solely by the number of tablets required by the customer. The quoted price of 87 cents per tablet is before taxes and fees. Nevertheless, even with these additional costs, Friday Plans offers substantial savings compared to other options in the ED market.

Subscription Rates

Friday Plans model is a monthly subscription. While consumers may be wary of subscriptions in general, it is worth noting that numerous Friday Plans reviews report that Friday Plans subscriptions are remarkably easy to manage, allowing customers to adjust their plans according to their changing needs over time.

There are 3 main subscription plans for Friday Plans:

9 Tablets Per Month: $14.50

12 Tablets Per Month: $19.98

18 Tablets Per Month: $29.12

Friday Plans' online interface makes it easy for customers to pause or cancel their subscriptions, ensuring they don't get tied to a subscription they no longer want or require. Additionally, customers can alter their dosage, quantity, or consult with their doctor anytime through the Friday Plans Members’ Area.

By offering a flexible subscription model, Friday Plans gives their customers an unprecedented level of control over their ED treatment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Friday Plans presents an innovative, cost-effective, and discreet approach to ED treatment. By merging the advantages of telemedicine with the convenience of home delivery, the company has made it easier and more affordable than ever for men with ED to get the medication they need. If you're interested in exploring what Friday Plans has to offer, start by taking their online medical questionnaire.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Friday Plans shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.