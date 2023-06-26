 Why Friday Plans’ Cost Structure Is Turning Heads in the ED Industry—Friday Plans Review : The Tribune India

Why Friday Plans’ Cost Structure Is Turning Heads in the ED Industry—Friday Plans Review

Why Friday Plans’ Cost Structure Is Turning Heads in the ED Industry—Friday Plans Review


In the past few years, telemedicine has become a preferred avenue for ED patients seeking discreet, convenient treatment. The rise in demand has led to an influx of online healthcare companies providing online ED treatment, making it a daunting task to choose the most convenient, cost-effective, and reliable option.

In this crowded marketplace, a startup named Friday Plans has caught attention with a uniquely  compelling offer: ED medication for as low as 87 cents per tablet, free online prescriptions in just 2 minutes, and complimentary 3-day shipping. What's more, Friday Plans offers the same price for all dosages, breaking from the traditional pricing model of most pharmacies.

By offering even the strongest doses of ED medication for less than a dollar per tablet, Friday Plans significantly undercuts the market rate, typically between $10-$34 per tablet. Understandably, Friday Plans’ price point has raised some eyebrows, with skeptics questioning Friday Plans’ legitimacy and the quality of the medication they provide. 

This article aims to address these concerns, as well as provide an overview of Friday Plans’ cost structure, sign-up process, and flexible subscription model.

Is Friday Plans a Licensed Pharmacy? Are the Doctors Genuine?

Yes, Friday Plans is a LegitScript-Certified, U.S.-based online pharmacy, licensed to prescribe and deliver ED medication.

Unlike many telehealth platforms that utilize Nurse Practitioners or other healthcare providers, Friday Plans employs only licensed doctors for consultations and prescriptions. This may imply higher operating costs but ensures a higher standard of care.

Is Friday Plans ED Medication FDA Approved?

Indeed, the ED medication supplied by Friday Plans has undergone stringent testing and received FDA approval. The medication is sourced from an FDA-accredited pharmaceutical company and produced in a GMP (good manufacturing process) facility.

Recent patent expirations have allowed pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce generic versions of popular ED medications, offering ED patients the same effectiveness as branded versions but at a fraction of the cost.

Signing up for Friday Plans—Free Prescriptions in 2 Minutes

The sign-up process for Friday Plans is straightforward. By filling out a secure online medical questionnaire with basic information, patients can be connected with a licensed doctor from the network for a review. If the doctor deems ED medication suitable, a free e-prescription will be written. Friday Plans will then process and ship the medication discreetly to the patient's door.

How Much Does Friday Plans Cost?

Friday Plans charges the same rate for all dosages, and provides qualifying customers with free prescriptions and complimentary 3-day shipping. Therefore, the total cost of a subscription is determined solely by the number of tablets required by the customer. The quoted price of 87 cents per tablet is before taxes and fees. Nevertheless, even with these additional costs, Friday Plans offers substantial savings compared to other options in the ED market.

Subscription Rates

Friday Plans model is a monthly subscription. While consumers may be wary of subscriptions in general, it is worth noting that numerous Friday Plans reviews report that Friday Plans subscriptions are remarkably easy to manage, allowing customers to adjust their plans according to their changing needs over time.

There are 3 main subscription plans for Friday Plans:

9 Tablets Per Month: $14.50

12 Tablets Per Month: $19.98

18 Tablets Per Month: $29.12

Friday Plans' online interface makes it easy for customers to pause or cancel their subscriptions, ensuring they don't get tied to a subscription they no longer want or require. Additionally, customers can alter their dosage, quantity, or consult with their doctor anytime through the Friday Plans Members’ Area.

By offering a flexible subscription model, Friday Plans gives their customers an unprecedented level of control over their ED treatment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Friday Plans presents an innovative, cost-effective, and discreet approach to ED treatment. By merging the advantages of telemedicine with the convenience of home delivery, the company has made it easier and more affordable than ever for men with ED to get the medication they need. If you're interested in exploring what Friday Plans has to offer, start by taking their online medical questionnaire.

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Friday Plans shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal flash floods: Hundreds of commuters stranded as Chandigarh-Manali national highway blocked

2
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for traffic due to flash flood near Aut in Mandi

3
Nation

150 seat cap for new medical colleges from 2024

4
Nation

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

5
Chandigarh

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

6
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar announces approval to metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal

7
Himachal

Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing

8
Punjab

SGPC meet a sham, president to merely announce decision already taken by Badals: CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Himachal

Two killed as heavy rain lashes Himachal, state incurs Rs 78-lakh damage in 24 hours

10
Nation

Nirmala Sitharaman slams Barack Obama, says 6 Muslim nations bombed by his regime

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

India has changed mindset of world on issue of terrorism: Rajnath Singh

We will never let the sanctity of our borders be violated: Rajnath Singh

Says India wants to resolve border issue with China peaceful...

Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides

Himachal flash floods: Hundreds of commuters stranded as Chandigarh-Manali national highway blocked

The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...

Pakistani Army’s top 3 officers sacked for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence

Pakistani Army's top 3 officers sacked for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence

Imran Khan’s party workers had vandalised over 20 military i...

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Manipur

Sources say the meeting takes place after Union Home Ministe...

Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

He will replace VK Janjua, who retires on June 30


Cities

View All

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Pathetic parks: Liberty Market park a victim of official apathy

Rain brings respite from heat, humidity

SGPC concerned over Sikh man's killing in Pakistan

Knotty affair: Dangling wires over road opposite BBK college annoy shopkeepers, residents

Tributes paid to Banda Bahadur

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Power cuts, Bathinda residents block NH

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Panchkula: Close shave for woman as car caught in Ghaggar flashflood

Mohali admn on toes, says no need to panic

Monsoon to hit Chandigarh tricity in 2 days

First waste plant under RWAs in Chandigarh to get rolling soon

Kidney transplant waiting list down to 2 months at PGI, Chandigarh

Delhi electrocution incident: Police seeks information from central electricity authority, railways

Delhi electrocution incident: Police seeks information from central electricity authority, railways

Caught on CCTV: 4 bike-borne men intercept car inside Delhi’s Pragati Maidan tunnel, rob occupants of Rs 2 lakh

Will redevelop Delhi’s MCD schools in 5-7 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Gurugram: Domestic helps loot jewellery, valuables after drugging family members

Electricity usage above 200 units in Delhi to cost more, Atishi slams Centre

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

BSP men, Saipur residents clash over statue in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Kapurthala’s Keedi village gets sewerage in a day

Kapurthala ASI booked for graft, trespassing

Jalandhar residents oppose gate installation at Park Lane

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Many firsts make Ludhiana district’s health services best in Punjab

Cable mess: Dangling wires at BRS Nagar, Sarabha Nagar an eyesore

Residents bear brunt of extended power cut

Demanding pollution-free water bodies, activists hold padyatra

Stolen car used in murder bid

Expect showers this week: Met

Expect showers this week: Met

Patiala club beat Agra academy by 4 wkts

Man held with 11-gram heroin