Honda inaugurates new assembly line in Manesar

Chandigarh, April 18
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), today inaugurated a new state-of-the-art engine assembly line at its Global Resource Factory in Manesar, Haryana, with focus on CKD (completely knocked down) exports.
The new assembly line boasts of a capacity of manufacturing 600 engines per day. It is equipped to produce engines for models ranging from 110cc to 300cc, catering to the needs of customers across the globe.
HMSI’s resource factory in Manesar holds a special place in the company’s legacy. Established in 2001 with ‘Activa’ being the first mass production model, it was Honda’s first two-wheeler manufacturing facility in the country.
Over the years, it has evolved into a vital export hub, contributing to India’s position as a key player in the global automotive landscape. HMSI exports to 58 markets spanning Europe, Central & Latin America, Middle East, South-East Asia, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and SAARC nations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland
Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake