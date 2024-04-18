14 more Chandigarh Congress men resign

Chandigarh, April 17
Fourteen more office-bearers of the city Congress today resigned from their posts demanding ouster of the local president of the party, HS Lucky.
Rebels claim of the total 200 office-bearers, 100 have resigned from their posts.
Leaders including mahila wing general secretary Jyoti Hans, have sent their resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Lucky said it was not true that 100 party leaders had resigned.
