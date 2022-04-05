4 held for robbery at knifepoint in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, April 4
The police arrested four youths suspected of looting innocent persons at knifepoint in the Baltana area.
The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Gill Colony, UP natives Anuj, Vikram and Nitesh Kumar, all residing as tenants in Baltana.
Baltana police incharge Burma Singh said the complainant, Deepak Kumar, a resident of Modern Enclave, stated that he was working as a salesman. He was returning home from his duty last night when he was stopped by four youths, who showed him a knife and robbed him of Rs1,500.
The police registered a case and arrested the suspects. They would be produced in a court tomorrow.
More revelations were likely in the case, the police said. —
