Rs 6.9-cr budget, Chandigarh MC set to buy 11 fire tenders

Chandigarh, December 25

The Administration may have given a major impetus to electric vehicles (EVs), but the Fire and Rescue Services wing of the MC has decided to buy new diesel fire-fighting vehicles instead of electric ones due to their “operational nature”.

Of a fleet of 21 firefighting vehicles, 16 have already completed their lifespan. The MC has decided to buy 11 diesel vehicles, while preparing an estimate of Rs 6.9 crore for the same.

The station fire officers of fire stations in Sectors 17 and 32 and Mani Majra have submitted the proposal. As per the EV policy, all new vehicles to be purchased by the UT have to be in the electric segment. However, the SFOs have recommended the procurement of diesel vehicles.

They justified this by saying, “…the decision not to procure firefighting vehicles in the electric segment is based on the substantial water and equipment load, the extended duration of firefighting and rescue operations and the paramount importance of public safety. We believe that it is in the best interest of Chandigarh and the community we serve to rely on proven and reliable conventional firefighting vehicles that can consistently meet the requirements of our vital emergency services.

“Electric vehicles may not provide the same level of operational readiness due to battery limitations. EVs may not have the required capacity to carry heavy loads of water, equipment and personnel. Firefighters often engage in operations to control and extinguish fires or rescue individuals. These operations can span several hours/days, requiring a continuous power source. EVs’ limited battery can pose a serious risk during such operations.”

Five water bowsers of a capacity of 12,000 Iitres each and six small water/foam tenders have been proposed to be purchased. The wing presently has only one small water tender. These are required to wade through narrow sites/V-6 roads in localities such as Hallo Majra, Burail, Kajheri and Mauli Jagran, besides narrow markets in busy sectors. The agenda to approve this item will be taken up in the MC House meeting on Wednesday.

