Arshdeep's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

It was a happy comeback for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who recently got his maiden Indian cricket team call for the upcoming T20Is home series against South Africa, to his former school – Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, – today.

Arshdeep, a student of 2016-17 batch, underwent his cricket coaching at the GNPS Cricket Academy after leaving the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, academy, which was run under former secretary Surinder Singh Baijee, Chandigarh Cricket Association, and affiliated to the Haryana Cricket Association.

Arshdeep was honoured by his former school management and coaches. Later, in the evening, he was honoured at SD School Academy, Sector 24, by his former coaches.

“Most of my time I used to stand in these corridors... outside my class after getting punishment. It’s like walking into the past. Every time my parents would get a call from school, they would come with a hope for listening something good, but always ended up getting my complaints,” laughed Arshdeep.

He further said, “It feels really great to be here. I have never imagined about it. My mantra is simple...work hard and focus on aim.”

While discussing about his IPL experience and planning ahead, the death overs specialist said, “The IPL has remained a good platform for me. I love bowling in death overs or in simple words... I love performing under different challenges.”

“There’s been lot talked about future, but right now my focus is on proving my best while playing for the Indian team.” added 23-year-old Arshdeep.

Mentors felicitated

The general secretary, Guru Nanak Public School governing council, MS Chahal, and the school Principal, Gurnam Kaur Grewal, felicitated Arshdeep with cash award of Rs 10,000 and trophy. The secretary CCA and chairperson, GNPS Cricket Academy, Mohinder Singh, also gave a cash prize of Rs 10,000 to the youngster. The school vice-president, Bhai Ashok Singh Bagrian, gave a cheque of Rs 11,000 as a token of honour to Arshdeep. His mentors Harminder Singh and Jaswant Rai were also honoured on the occasion.