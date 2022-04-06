Chandigarh Civic body staff roughed up

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Employees of the enforcement wing, Municipal Corporation, were roughed up by vendors during an anti-encroachment drive in Sector 19 here today.

Sources said the MC employees were confiscating goods when three persons allegedly manhandled Sub-Inspector Rattan Singh, two other MC employees and a police constable.

Two suspects were nabbed and taken to the Sector 19 police station. —