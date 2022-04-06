Chandigarh Civic body staff roughed up

Chandigarh, April 5
Employees of the enforcement wing, Municipal Corporation, were roughed up by vendors during an anti-encroachment drive in Sector 19 here today.
Sources said the MC employees were confiscating goods when three persons allegedly manhandled Sub-Inspector Rattan Singh, two other MC employees and a police constable.
Two suspects were nabbed and taken to the Sector 19 police station. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre