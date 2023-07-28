Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 27

The police have arrested five accused involved in the supply of illegal arms to major gangs in the region and recovered 26 pistols and 14 live rounds from them.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Singh, alias Rana (28), of Naraingarh, Ambala; Vikrant Panvar, alias Vikki Thakur (32), of Meerut; Rahul Rana (27), of Amritsar; Butta Khan (33), of Malerkotla; and Balongi resident Ravinder, alias Kaali.

Eighteen weapons of .32 bore, four of .315 bore and two of 12 bore have been recovered from them. Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said the arms smugglers were involved in delivering illegal arms to gangsters from other states.

SP (Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar and DSP (Investigation) Gursher Singh Sandhu said two members of the gang were arrested by the Kharar CIA staff. On the basis of information received during their interrogation, gangsters lodged in different jails were brought here on production warrant.

The officials said the police arrested Deepak Rana on July 17. His questioning revealed that he worked for Canada-based gangster Prince Chauhan. One weapon was recovered from him. Vikrant Thakur was arrested on July 17 with five pistols. He reportedly supplied more than 200 weapons to the major gangs in the region. “Vikrant’s questioning led to Rahul Rana, lodged in Faridkot jail. Further, 10 weapons and 12 rounds were seized. Earlier, three mobile phones were seized from him in jail,” the officials said.

After Thakur’s questioning, the police brought Butta Khan from the Hoshiarpur jail and recovered four pistols. Similarly, Ravinder, alias Kaali, was brought from the Patiala jail and four pistols were seized from him. A case under the Arms Act was registered in Kharar.

