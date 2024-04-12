Man booked for assaulting child

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 11

The police have booked a resident of Guru Nanak Enclave, Kharar, Roshanpreet Singh, for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl on April 8. The police said the victim was playing in a park near her house when the suspect lured her to his room. When the girl did not return home until 8pm, the parents searched for her, adding that they found her when she was outside with the suspect. The police said the parents noticed a change in the behaviour of their child, adding that after this, the child narrated the incident to her parents. The police said that on the basis of a complaint by the victim’s parents, a case under Section 376 and the POCSO Act has been registered at the Kharar police station.

