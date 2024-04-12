Man booked for assaulting child

Mohali, April 11
The police have booked a resident of Guru Nanak Enclave, Kharar, Roshanpreet Singh, for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl on April 8. The police said the victim was playing in a park near her house when the suspect lured her to his room. When the girl did not return home until 8pm, the parents searched for her, adding that they found her when she was outside with the suspect. The police said the parents noticed a change in the behaviour of their child, adding that after this, the child narrated the incident to her parents. The police said that on the basis of a complaint by the victim’s parents, a case under Section 376 and the POCSO Act has been registered at the Kharar police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap
22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference
Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...
‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings
Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician